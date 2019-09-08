Fast-growing Mucherla village attracting investors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the many upcoming residential hubs and townships, surroundings of Mucherla village is holding up as one of the fastest-growing localities that is attracting investors, because of its proximity to Pharma City.

Builders and promoters at the ‘Express Property Expo 2019’ claimed that the upcoming Pharma City would pave way for creation of lakhs of jobs and hence find buyers. The proximity to upcoming regional ring road is also an added attraction. If things go as planned, the area will become one of the biggest Pharma City in the country creating about 4 lakh job opportunities.

The real estate ventures are coming up with a variety of options for prospective buyers such as apartments, villas, and open plots with plantation of valuable saplings.

Giridhar, Chief Marketing Manager with Fortune Butterfly City, said: “The area has a lot of scope for further development in the future. Currently, open plots are available at somewhere between `7,000-10,000 per square yard, and it will shoot up as the demand is increasing.”

Dr Andal, a visiting professor at the Institute of Management Technology, who visited the Expo said, “We are quite impressed with the information that they are providing at the stalls. They have information on their fingertips.” She said she is looking to invest in the property around Pharma City.