Home Cities Hyderabad

Fast-growing Mucherla village attracting investors

The real estate ventures are coming up with a variety of options for prospective buyers such as apartments, villas, and open plots with plantation of valuable saplings.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among the many upcoming residential hubs and townships, surroundings of Mucherla village is holding up as one of the fastest-growing localities that is attracting investors, because of its proximity to Pharma City.

Builders and promoters at the ‘Express Property Expo 2019’ claimed that the upcoming Pharma City would pave way for creation of lakhs of jobs and hence find buyers. The proximity to upcoming regional ring road is also an added attraction. If things go  as planned, the area will become one of the biggest Pharma City in the country creating about 4 lakh job opportunities.

The real estate ventures are coming up with a variety of options for prospective buyers such as apartments, villas, and open plots with plantation of valuable saplings.

Giridhar, Chief Marketing Manager with Fortune Butterfly City, said: “The area has a lot of scope for further development in the future. Currently, open plots are available at somewhere between `7,000-10,000 per square yard, and it will shoot up as the demand is increasing.”

Dr Andal, a visiting professor at the Institute of Management Technology, who visited the Expo said, “We are quite impressed with the information that they are providing at the stalls. They have information on their fingertips.” She said  she is looking to invest in the property around Pharma City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
townships Mucherla Real Estate Hyderabad real estate Pharma City
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp