GHMC polls can’t be held with other ULBs

The five-year term of the body expires only in February 2021, which means nearly 17 months are left to complete the term.  

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS))

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed plan of the TRS government to hold snap polls to the GHMC, along with other 129 municipalities and three Municipal Corporations of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Ramagundam, may go for a toss as the State government has no power to dissolve the GHMC elected body. The five-year term of the body expires only in February 2021, which means nearly 17 months are left to complete the term.  

Sources said that plans of the State government to hold polls to GHMC may backfire as it has no powers to dissolve the GHMC Council before it completes its term. Even if the State government makes amendments to the Municipal Act, it may not stand legal scrutiny if somebody challenges it in the Court.

In fact, even if the State government asks all the elected corporators to resign enmasse, the elected body can be dissolved and fresh polls can be conducted, but only for the remaining period of the dissolved municipal corporation. As per Section 243-U of the Constitution, GHMC cannot be dissolved in the middle of its term, unlike the Assembly.

Similarly, as per the GHMC Act, members of the reconstituted corporation shall remain in office only till the remainder of the body’s term. If it has to stand legally, amendments have to be made by in the Constitution through Parliament, as the Act applies for the entire country.      

Polls to the GHMC were held in February 2016. TRS got a landslide majority by winning 99 out of the 150 wards in the elections.

TRS government GHMC GHMC polls Local body polls Telangana local body polls
