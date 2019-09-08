Hyderabad Heritage Trust gears up to clean Fateh Darwaza 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Heritage Trust, after their successful crowd-funded clean-up drive of the Hillfort Palace, is now gearing up to take up cleaning process of Fateh Darwaza, the place which marked the victory of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb after an unsuccessful eight-month siege of Golconda Fort.

As of now, the area has turned into a massive garbage dumping ground. The moat on the northern side is filled with human and household waste. There is also a small pathway along the fort wall of Fateh Darwaza but it has been rendered inaccessible due to heavy growth of shrubs.

The trust plans to clear the vicinity on September 22, as part of ASI’s Swachchata Pakhwada drive.

Deepak Gir, founder of the trust, said, “The potential Fateh Darwaza holds as a tourist destination is staggering. The Fateh Darwaza and its walls can come alive in a fascinating medley of activities for the people.”