Kaleshwaram project bags ICI award

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s prestigious Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) was honoured with the Outstanding Structure of 2019 award on the occasion of Concrete Day. The premier organisation, Indian Concrete Institute (ICI), presented the award at a function here on Saturday.

The execution agency Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), the engineer-in-chief of the Kaleshwaram project and other agencies bagged this prestigious award. B Srinivas Reddy, the director of MEIL, received the award from the president of ICI Vinay Gupta.

Speaking on this occasion, B Srinivas Reddy said: “We feel honoured to receive such an important award. This is a recognition for the engineering marvel, KLIP. We used 45,00,000 cubic metres of concrete for three pump houses of link-1. All of us are proud to be a part of this rare achievement. This award is dedicated to the efforts of 15,000 workers and engineers, who worked at least three shifts.”

The ICI also presented the best concrete structure award to the Amazon building and the Khajaguda-Nanakramguda concrete road.