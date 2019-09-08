Hyderabad pharma firm employee held for duping man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police arrested a 32-year-old pharma company employee on charges of misusing the Internet Banking user ID and password of a person whom he met during a journey, for mobile phone top-ups and DTH recharges, to the tune of Rs 55,000 in three months.

Accused Raghavendra Yamarthi used his friend’s credentials for booking a train ticket and memorised them, which he used for further transactions, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused met the victim during a bus journey in June last year. The accused used victim’s mobile phone and internet banking for booking train ticket with IRCTC portal. In the process, the accused came to know the Internet Banking user ID and password of the victim. After booking, he paid cash to the victim. Though the transaction was completed, he remembered the credentials.