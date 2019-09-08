Home Cities Hyderabad

Renovation of Golden Threshold on cards

The off-campus annex of the UoH, the Golden Threshold, will be developed as a cultural and literary space.

Published: 08th September 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Dampness seen on the columns and walls of the Golden Threshold (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having received the IoE tag and additional funding, the University of Hyderabad has now proposed measures to revive and restore its cultural and academic heritage, in addition to academic and administrative interventions. The off-campus annex of the UoH, the Golden Threshold, will be developed as a cultural and literary space.

The heritage building, where freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu first settled in after her marriage to Dr Govindarajulu Naidu, currently houses the Centre for Distance and Virtual Education (CDVL), UoH. It is, however, in a dilapidated state. “UoH has plans to renovate the heritage building and then develop it as cultural and literary space where theatre, arts, poetry reading, book launch and other such activities can be taken up,” said Prof Vinod Pavarala, UoH spokesperson.

Though the varsity had approached the High Court to get a stay order on the illegal construction within close proximity of the building, fund crunch has prevented it from taking up any major renovation works, for now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Hyderabad UoH Sarojini Naidu IoE tag heritage Golden Threshold
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp