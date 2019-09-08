Renovation of Golden Threshold on cards

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Having received the IoE tag and additional funding, the University of Hyderabad has now proposed measures to revive and restore its cultural and academic heritage, in addition to academic and administrative interventions. The off-campus annex of the UoH, the Golden Threshold, will be developed as a cultural and literary space.

The heritage building, where freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu first settled in after her marriage to Dr Govindarajulu Naidu, currently houses the Centre for Distance and Virtual Education (CDVL), UoH. It is, however, in a dilapidated state. “UoH has plans to renovate the heritage building and then develop it as cultural and literary space where theatre, arts, poetry reading, book launch and other such activities can be taken up,” said Prof Vinod Pavarala, UoH spokesperson.

Though the varsity had approached the High Court to get a stay order on the illegal construction within close proximity of the building, fund crunch has prevented it from taking up any major renovation works, for now.