Woman harassed by husband over govt scheme, kills self

The deceased Mamata's parents were hesitant to apply for financial assistance under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme as they were illiterate and her husband was angry about this.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident, a newly-married engineering graduate committed suicide after her husband allegedly began mentally and physically harassing her and forcing her to apply for financial assistance under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme. The incident occurred on Saturday at Narsingi in the city.

The deceased Mamata from Nizamabad district was married to one of her distant relatives Suresh Kumar, residing in Hydershakote. Her parents were hesitant to apply for financial assistance under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme as they were illiterate.

A few months into their marriage, Suresh began harassing her mentally and physically. Mamata’s parents also alleged that he would barely speak to her at home and ignored her. He treated her family the same way when they visited the couple. Further, they claimed that he was harassing Mamata to give him the Kalyana Lakshmi benefit amount. When her parents told him that they had not applied for the benefit, he was irked.

