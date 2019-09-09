Express Expo concludes on high note in Hyderabad

Home Cities Hyderabad

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits the Express Property Expo-2019, jointly organised by TNIE and real estate firm Aparna, in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two-day Express Property Expo-2019, organised by The New Indian Express and city-based real estate firm Aparna at Cyber Conventions in Kondapur, came to a close on Sunday. Over the weekend, leading builders and promoters put up stalls and presented a host of affordable and upmarket housing options to buyers. Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Dairy Development Corporation and Cinematography, had graced the event. He lauded the myriad number of options and schemes made available by the developers.

The stalls showcased ready-to-move-in homes, apartments in gated communities, and open plots. Express Property Expo-2019 has brought financial institutions and builders together so that citizens can explore various financing options to buy immovable property.“We are giving open plots at the lowest cost when compared to other players in the market. But we do not overlook the quality that we provide to our customers. Our projects are developed as per the customer requirements,” said V B Gupta, Managing Director of Prathista Properties. He added that they have several categories of properties to meet the budget of their customers.

B Srinivas Reddy, a senior software engineer, who attended the expo along with his family said: “It’s good to have real estate firms at a common platform, where we can have estimations and compare the prices and select which is best suits us. Thanks to the organisers.”

The property expo showcased a host of options from popular builders like Aparna, Sai Surya, NCC Urban, Vishal Sanjivini, ARK Group, Fortune Butterfly City, Virtusa Life Spaces, Manidweepa, Arka Valley, and Space Vision for residential and investment purposes. Leading financial institutions such as SBI, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank, Allahabad Bank, and Syndicate Bank also took part in the exhibition.

