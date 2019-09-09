Home Cities Hyderabad

Unkempt heritage structures disease breeding grounds?

The lesser-known monuments and tombs that are scattered across the residential areas of Shaikpet and Tollichowki have become garbage dumping spots.

Published: 09th September 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up at the entrance of Moti Darwaza in Old City.

Garbage piled up at the entrance of Moti Darwaza in Old City. (Photo | EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sloppy state of the city’s heritage sites, monuments, and tombs of historical relevance has always been a bone of contention between the government and heritage activists. Making matters worse, these structures have now turned into breeding grounds for several vector-borne diseases.

Take Shah Hatim Talab, for instance. The works that were aimed to divert spillage from the Talab during the monsoon season were stopped, but the half-dug drainage system caused waterlogging, which in turn, resulted in the breeding of mosquitoes in the area. 

The lesser-known monuments and tombs that are scattered across the residential areas of Shaikpet and Tollichowki have either become favourite garbage dumping spots or jungles of weed and wild bushes. This has paved the way for incredibly unhygienic conditions in the area. Ahmed, a resident of Shaikpet, points to the tombs near the Gilmi Gulshan Dargah (in shambles) and says: “The authorities do not care about these tombs, the residents have turned them into a garbage spot. As monsoon descends, different kinds of insects start breeding here.” 

Mohammed Habeebuddin, a Waqf activist, said: “The area around Moti Darwaza is a dumpyard. The destroyed boundary foundation of Golconda has become a dumping area as well. A moat near Naya Quila has been turned into an open drain. The municipality has not bothered to fumigate these areas.” 

Anuradha Reddy, INTACH convenor for Hyderabad, however, talks about the irresponsibility of the residents and the municipal corporation in dumping/clearing garbage. “First of all, the areas around these structures are protected. If the government is allowing residential construction around these areas, then the municipal corporation should be cleaning these areas as well. However, residents should also understand the importance of these heritage structures. They have to keep the area clean and sanitised,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad heritage building
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp