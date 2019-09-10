130 kg of ganja seized, six arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police seized 130 kg of ganja and arrested six persons in connection with the same. The accused persons were transporting ganja from an Agency Area in Visakhapatnam to LB Nagar in the city on Monday. Two cars, that were used to transport the contraband, was also seized.The prime accused Banoth Sudhakar has been a part of ganja trade in the city for the past several months. He used to procure ganja from Dharakonda village of Visakhapatnam Agency Area. He used to buy ganja at a price of Rs 2000 per kg and sell it for Rs 7,000 per kg. The accused persons concealed 89 packets of ganja under the seats of the two cars.