Gandhi Hospital doctor thrashed with helmet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another case of violent attacks against doctors, a 22-year-old woman house surgeon was assaulted by a patient’s kin at Gandhi Hospital on Monday evening. Casualty Medical Officer Dr G Vasanth Kumar said the patient, a 40-year-old male, was brought to the hospital at 12.30 pm with burns injuries on 85 per cent of this body. He was provided immediate treatment. However, he was brought to us in a critical state and we were not able to stablise him.” The patient passed away at around 3.45 pm.

“The patient’s kin started hurling abuses and beating up the house surgeon on duty. When she tried to escape, one of the relatives struck her with a helmet,” said Kumar, adding that a complaint had been lodged with Chilkalguda police.