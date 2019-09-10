Ganesh festivities: Noise, traffic remain a constant

Ridhima Gupta By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad has been a loud city off late. Almost every single denizen has been troubled, in one way or another, by the loudspeakers, earsplitting drumbeats and traffic jams during processions of Ganesh idols.

The solution, perhaps, lies in good rules. But those exist already. As per the law, music of any kind can only be played outdoors between 7 am and 10 pm in the day. So what’s the problem?

Denizens complain that the noise pollution and other problems are the result of lackadaisical officials in the police department and Telangana Pollution Control Board. However, there seem to be some confusion about jurisdictions.

Officials from TSPCB said the responsibility to control the noise levels is that of police’s traffic and law & order departments. Said a TSPCB official, “Indeed, many people violate environmental laws during Ganesh festivities, causing a lot of noise pollution. However, as a monitoring authority, we cannot do much in terms of regulation. The High Court order had only directed us to submit reports. However, it is the responsibility of the police departments to take action against violators.”

Only last week, the Telangana HC had asked the TSPCB to submit a report, informing it about the number of cases booked against the people who have violated the environmental laws. The police, on the other hand, claimed their hands are tied. Additional CP of Traffic Anil Kumar said, “Devotees often stop at a place, play their instruments. Naturally there will be traffic situations. We cannot take action against them as it is a festival. These people have to understand on their own that they are causing problems to others.”

Addl CP Law and Order DS Chauhan said, “As per our orders, people are not supposed to use any type of loudspeakers beyond 10 pm. However, many are violating the rules. Of course, we have asked citizens to reach out to us if they come across such violations.”

‘Can’t curb use of plastic in wrapping idols’

Hyderabad: Recently, the Telangana High Court’s bench had asked the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to take action against manufacturers and traders for violating norms regarding the use of plastic. Claiming that the HC order came a little too late, the TSPCB officials said that they could not do anything to curb the use of plastic in wrapping Ganesh idols. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by YV Murali Krishna, a resident of the city, complaining against indiscriminate usage of plastic for wrapping the Ganesh idols being sold in the city and surrounding areas ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi