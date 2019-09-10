Health Minister Etala vows to revamp Osmania Medical College

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AS part of beautifying the Osmania Medical College, Minister for Health Etala Rajender unveiled two attractive landmarks on the campus — the “Doctor’s Sculpture” and the “Outstanding OSMECOS ‘77 Square” — on Monday.

Taking note of the dilapidated state of the college, the minister said: “This college is the Alma Mater of several eminent doctors in India and abroad. A patient gains tremendous confidence just by seeing ‘OS’ in the bracket along with the MBBS tag of the doctor. I agree the college building is in a dilapidated state. Since it is the heart of medical education in Telangana, the government will look into all the deficiencies and problems of the college and will address them shortly.”

Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, Telangana, and Dr P Shashikala Reddy, Prinicpal, Osmania Medical College graced the occasion as guests of honour. Dr Shashikala Reddy thanked the health minister for his presence. She said: “It has been more than a decade since a health minister has been to our campus. We are extremely fortunate. My goal is to make this college stand among the highest ranked institute in the country. This needs total commitment of the faculty and students and support of the government.”