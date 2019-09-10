Home Cities Hyderabad

'Hyderabad is warming up to couture'

While thrift stores and fast fashion are still a favourite we find that couture for occasions is also catching up among city’s fashion lovers

Published: 10th September 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soft drink in hand, checking out the collection of their desired designers, not only socialites but your regular women who love the occasional splurge were seen strolling among the garments at Anahita. Boutiques like Anahita, Anonym and Angasutra make space for high-end designers who do not have their own store in the city to showcase their collections for a limited time so that Hyderabad also gets a taste of their designer fashion.

Cherazad Pestonji(R)
Maniza Patny (L)

While a few years ago, this wasn’t a culture many indulged in Cherazad Pestonji and Maniza Patny, the coowners of Anahita believe that a lot has changed in the last five years.

Hyderabad has moved on from the kurti and tunic outfits that we considered workwear. I am guilty of doing so myself. But the women of today, working women and otherwise are looking towards better options and are experimenting with fashion even in workplace,” shares Cherazad. In the last five years there has been an acceptance towards western wear in the city she says. “Wearing a dress for a Diwali party is acceptable now.”

Being a part of the business for eight years, the duo are bound to find a pattern in Hyderabad’s buying habits. “As we are the creative eye for Anahita, we have to first make sure that it appeals to us. And then we take into account the interest of our clientele,” she says adding, “Sometimes a collection that worked well in Mumbai might not work the same way here.” Cherazad also notes that Hyderabad has a counterpart in terms of fashion choice. She says, “I would say that Hyderabad’s sensibility is very similar to that of South Delhi. Collections that are recieved well there are likely to be appealing here too.” Cherazad also attributes this updation to the internet. “Thanks to social media, our clients are wellinformed about how fresh a collection is, how dated it is or even what colours it is available in. So if anyone walks in here for picking something out for an occasion, they know exactly what they want,” concludes Cheri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
couture
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp