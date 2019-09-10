Surprise checks at Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AFTER the Border Security Forces (BSF) issued a warning against the possibility of terror groups targeting Southern states, city police took precautionary measures by deploying forces across the city for the Ganesh festival.

Police personnel, along with mob and sniffer dog squads, conducted surprise checks at locations of major Ganesh idols under Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda police limits. They also visited Ganesh pandals installed at sensitive places in the city.

Pandal organisers, residents of apartments and colony associations have been directed to install CCTVs to monitor and prevent illegal activities during the festival.