Home Cities Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development  KTR initiates household sanitation drive

To prevent spread of viral fevers, GHMC officials go door-to-door to spread awareness on seasonal diseases 

Published: 11th September 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

KTR (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao initiated a cleanliness drive from his residence at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He drained the stagnated water out of containers and sprayed oil at the base of water fountains. 

All the 150 GHMC corporators and other officials along with the health department jumped into action and took up mass awareness programmes across the city by creating door-to-door awareness among the people to contain the spread of viral fevers. The minister appealed to officials and citizens to take part in the drive to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. He gave the call for a mass sanitation drive after conducting a review meeting with GHMC and health department officials on Monday. 

KTR said the government is implementing the awareness drive on a war-footing to educate people on seasonal diseases and to help them take precautionary measures. He highlighted the importance of citizens’ participation in the drive and called for their support in controlling the outbreak. He urged people to take precautions by cleaning water tanks, sumps, water drums, coolers and other water storage equipment in their houses. 

“The GHMC is taking care of sanitation in public spaces and at the same time, every citizen should take care of cleanliness in and around their houses. Domestic sanitation is very important,” said the minister. KTR directed Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to intensify the programmes among people and take up mass campaigns in educational institutions like schools and colleges, in slums, residential colonies, and apartments. The mayor visited various households in the city to create awareness on the same. He also interacted with patients suffering from viral fevers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MAUD KT Rama Rao Pragathi Bhavan GHMC corporators GHMC
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp