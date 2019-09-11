Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development  KTR initiates household sanitation drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To prevent the spread of seasonal diseases like dengue in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao initiated a cleanliness drive from his residence at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He drained the stagnated water out of containers and sprayed oil at the base of water fountains.

All the 150 GHMC corporators and other officials along with the health department jumped into action and took up mass awareness programmes across the city by creating door-to-door awareness among the people to contain the spread of viral fevers. The minister appealed to officials and citizens to take part in the drive to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases. He gave the call for a mass sanitation drive after conducting a review meeting with GHMC and health department officials on Monday.

KTR said the government is implementing the awareness drive on a war-footing to educate people on seasonal diseases and to help them take precautionary measures. He highlighted the importance of citizens’ participation in the drive and called for their support in controlling the outbreak. He urged people to take precautions by cleaning water tanks, sumps, water drums, coolers and other water storage equipment in their houses.

“The GHMC is taking care of sanitation in public spaces and at the same time, every citizen should take care of cleanliness in and around their houses. Domestic sanitation is very important,” said the minister. KTR directed Mayor Bonthu Rammohan to intensify the programmes among people and take up mass campaigns in educational institutions like schools and colleges, in slums, residential colonies, and apartments. The mayor visited various households in the city to create awareness on the same. He also interacted with patients suffering from viral fevers.