Parigi ‘murder victim’ died of botched abortion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two mysteries, one body. Vikarabad police have found that the case of the woman who went missing from Brahmapura in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka, and that of the charred body of a pregnant woman found at Parigi in Vikarabad district a week ago, were one and the same. Police found that Sheeba Estheer Rani (22), a degree student, had become pregnant by her boyfriend Ravi Kumar. They tried to abort the pregnancy, but Rani died during the procedure.

Kumar then reportedly travelled close to 150 km into Telangana with Rani’s body in a car. He was not stopped by anyone, even at check-posts on the border. He dumped the body at Parigi and set in on fire. Brahmapura police had registered a missing person’s case. Later, at Parigi, police found the charred body of a woman with the fetus lying out of her womb.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police M Narayana said since the offence took place in Brahmapura, the murder case that was registered at Parigi would be transferred to Karnataka police for further probe. It is learnt that Brahmapura police teams had traced Rani’s mobile phone location and finally picked Ravi Kumar up for questioning. After he spilled the beans, a team came to Telangana and contacted Parigi police.

The victim was successfully identified after the police teams matched the pictures of the charred body with physical features of the missing woman’s case. Speaking to Express, a senior police official from Kalaburagi said an investigation is still underway.