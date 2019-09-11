Home Cities Hyderabad

Pedalling their way to Swiss

Hyderabad played host to the India qualifiers of pump track world championship this weekend. Here are the winners

Published: 11th September 2019

Hamza Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amongst cheers and applause, three winners emerged in the cycle racing championship that was held in the city. The second edition of the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship- India qualifiers took place at The Wall Ride Park in Hyderabad on Sunday.  

 Rajnish Kumar

A field of riders took to the Wall Ride skate park, the country’s first pump track; to try and secure their spot at the World Final which will be held in Switzerland later this year.  Battling it out in the heat, the best riders from India and internationally were racing for tickets to the World Championship Final. Ahead of the knock out heats, riders completed timed seeding runs.

It was competitive on the race track as Hamza Khan and Rajnish Kumar fought it out in the finals. As the finals approached, it was no longer just about the rider's skill on the track but also their fitness and stamina.

Rajnish eventually edged out his competitors in the finals with a lap time of 19.56 seconds, leaving behind Hamza Khan from India, Arif Jufri (last year’s winner).“Hamza put in a tough fight said Rajnish adding, “ I will have to race much better at the World Finals at Switzerland as the best in the world would be competing there.”

TAGS
The Wall Ride Park Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Hamza Khan World Final
