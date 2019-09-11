Home Cities Hyderabad

Sweeps & Strokes

The annual group art exhibition ‘Emerging Palettes’ at Shrishti Art Gallery focuses on the artworks of 12 emerging artists from different parts of the country

Published: 11th September 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Shrishti Art Gallery

Shrishti Art Gallery (Photo |EPS)

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On entering Shrishti Art Gallery, the first objet d’art that catches your eyes is a pair of jute mat drawings. On one rug there is the drawing of a boy sleeping with his head buried in the pillow as a pup shares the space. On the adjoining mat are six crows in charcoal placed almost the way they stay perched atop electric wires.

Ask the artist Komal Mistri about the work and she says, “I used to listen to the Thumri singer Girija Devi. This opus is inspired by her music piece on love and separation.” The artist from Baroda School of Arts has another one in the corner among several other artworks by participating artists. This is ‘Emerging Palettes’, the annual art exhibition showcasing the artworks of 12 artists from across the country.

On the next wall is an opus by Sarban Chowdhury which is a set of porcelain tiles set against the backdrop of a rectangular wood piece. Informs the Calcutta-born artist, “I have baked these tiles myself. The drawings on them is of Manganese Dioxide and etching in Cobalt.” The chemicals change colour when exposed to 1300°C heat. It takes him one week to create one such art work. 

Prashant Anil Kuwar’s artwork ‘Sex Manthan’ is a collective of four pieces which are etchings on paper. They appear quite sombre. The largest canvas shows a female torso with a lotus blooming skywards while seven monstrous reptile-like figures bind her with a rope which resembles a phallus. The blue-black hues depict the morbid mood of the artwork. If artists delve deep into the darker side of the psyche, artists like David Malaker have painted the metropolis melancholia in his work of a solitary figure dealing with urban crises. 

The exhibition is in collaboration with Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad and is on till October 6

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goethe Zentrum Hyderabad Komal Mistri Shrishti Art Gallery Thumri singer Girija Devi Sarban Chowdhury
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp