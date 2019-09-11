Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana’s brick kilns unsafe for women migrant labourers

Women workers are not only silenced but also deprived of basic amenities, making them more prone to sexual abuse

Published: 11th September 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The alleged gang-rape of a brick-kiln worker from Odisha by four youngsters at Maheswaram in Ranga Reddy district just three weeks ago may seem like an isolated incident. However, when Express visited some of the brick kilns and construction sites located in the city and its outskirts, it was learnt that there have been multiple incidents of women labourers — especially those from other states — being subjected to physical and sexual harassment. 

Instances of men — fellow migrant labourers, employers or locals — making physical advances, stalking and passing lewd comments often go unreported. Women migrant workers are not only silenced but are also deprived of basic sanitation facilities, making them more susceptible to physical and sexual exploitation. 

The Odisha woman was gang-raped when she had stepped out of her hut to relieve herself. In a similar case, the owner of a brick kiln had raped three minors in Choppadandi of Karimnagar in 2014. The case ended in the conviction of the accused, who was awarded life sentence for his crimes.

What is more shocking is that despite these incidents, none of the owners of the brick kilns across Ranga Reddy and other parts of the State have set up any facilities for their workers, especially women, forcing them to continue working under vulnerable conditions. 

A migrant woman, who works at a brick kiln along with her husband, said that apart from their wages and travel expenses, their employers did not pay them a rupee more. The makeshift huts provided on the site also do not have enough space or ventilation. It is only meant for sleep, she said. “Drinking water and sanitation facilities are no more than a pipedream. We usually fetch water from the neighbouring fields. We go into the bushes to relieve ourselves and to bathe,” she said.

A male migrant worker said that though women were being harassed frequently in their worksites, they were prevented from speaking about it. “If they speak about it, they will be removed from work. Moreover, we don’t have any support from the localities. Even if we go to the police, it will be difficult for us to go through with the legal proceedings. We leave the worksites after the season. Returning would cost us too much,” he said.

Migrant workers are generally of the opinion that apart from their wages, they don’t receive any other benefits from their employers. “If something horrific like gang rape happens to a local worker, all the workers from the brick kilns would gather and protest demanding action. We cannot do something drastic like that because we might lose our wages,” said another worker.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gang-rape of a brick-kiln worker from Odisha Maheswaram Ranga Reddy district
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp