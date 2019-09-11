Unknown chemicals led to blast

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Cyberabad police investigating the chemical explosion at Rajendranagar on Sunday morning that killed a rag picker, Khaja Aliyuddhin now suspects that the explosion could be the result of a reaction between unknown chemicals present in the box and another chemical that could be present in the polythene that he was carrying.

Samples from the explosion site were sent for forensic analysis and a detailed report is awaited. Senior officials associated with the investigation told Express that the pavement where the explosion took place is usually used for dumping the garbage.