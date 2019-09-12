Chaos as scared patients crowd ESIC Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ravindra Babu, the father of a six-year-old boy suffering from dengue, spent the better part of Wednesday clueless at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in the city. Accompanied by his wife and ailing son, he had first approached the general ward on the fourth floor.

But just as he was about to see the doctor, after standing in a queue for a long time, he was asked to go to the children’s ward on the sixth floor. This, minutes before the doctor’s lunch break. Despite the chaos, luck favoured Ravindra Babu and he was able to meet the doctor.“The hospital staff kept redirecting us to different wards. I was hoping to go to work after seeing the doctor, but that is not possible now,” Ravindra told TNIE.

A glance at the hospital and one could see that this was hardly an isolated incident. Even get into the elevators, one has to wait for 15 minutes. The two elevators available do not seem to be enough to meet the demand.