Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences admitting Dengue cases without keeping records

HYDERABAD: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been recording at least 10 dengue cases per day, although the hospital officials claim that they were not keeping records. “During morning shifts, I get at least five-six cases of dengue,” one of the doctors at the hospital said. “During the nights, at least four cases of dengue have been coming in regularly,” the doctor said.

However, it is important to note that the cases rarely include children. This is because most families prefer going to Niloufer Hospital if their wards show symptoms of the disease. The situation is so severe that even a senior doctor at the NIMS is currently hospitalised with the disease.

“Right now, the government needs to take up works to remove stagnant water bodies on a war footing,” the doctor said while opining that the situation would subside in the coming days. “However, those who have recovered from the disease have to be careful,” he said. According to him, when the disease makes a comeback next year, patients who are recovering now are will be at a greater risk.