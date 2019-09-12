Research a necessity to tackle dengue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is not enough to just keep a tab on the numbers to tackle the dengue crisis. As medical experts point out, there is a serious need to take up epidemiological studies in coordination with research institutions and universities.

According to Prof Prakash Babu, Dean, School of Medical Sciences at the University of Hyderabad, epidemiological studies would help know the various types of mosquitoes and dengue virus strains prevalent in different pockets of Hyderabad, based on which appropriate measures could be taken up.