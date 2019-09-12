Tight vigil at sensitive areas of Ganesh idol immersion: Telangana DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Explaining that no single untoward incident has taken place during the Ganesh idol immersion in the State, the Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said that at least one lakh Ganesh idols will be immersed across the State on Thursday.

Keeping in view the Ganesh idol immersion, police have deployed forces at sensitive areas by bringing additional forces from Andhra Pradesh and other central teams. The DGP stated that immersion at all the places has been incident-free. Police have arranged elaborate bundobust by deploying a sufficient number of police personnel, officers and men from AP police, excise, forest and other police and non-police organizations.

In Hyderabad, more than 20,000 police personnel, Rachakonda 5,600, and in Cyberabad 5,500 police have been deployed. Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also being deployed in Hyderabad city as a reserve. This year more than 50,000 idols have been installed in the State besides small idols in houses and streets. The police have contacted organisers of the pandals to register them online and geo-tagging of all registered idols has been done.

The police have made arrangements at water bodies/lakes at all the immersion points, in total over 50 places in and around Hyderabad. The Command and Control Room have been set up at Hyderabad Commisionerate and at the DGP office to monitor the progress of procession.