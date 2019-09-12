Home Cities Hyderabad

Tight vigil at sensitive areas of Ganesh idol immersion: Telangana DGP

Keeping in view the Ganesh idol immersion, police have deployed forces at sensitive areas by bringing additional forces from Andhra Pradesh and other central teams.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

DGP M Mahendar Reddy

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Explaining that no single untoward incident has taken place during the Ganesh idol immersion in the State, the Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday said that at least one lakh Ganesh idols will be immersed across the State on Thursday.

Keeping in view the Ganesh idol immersion, police have deployed forces at sensitive areas by bringing additional forces from Andhra Pradesh and other central teams. The DGP stated that immersion at all the places has been incident-free. Police have arranged elaborate bundobust by deploying a sufficient number of police personnel, officers and men from AP police, excise, forest and other police and non-police organizations.

In Hyderabad, more than 20,000 police personnel, Rachakonda 5,600, and in Cyberabad 5,500 police have been deployed. Rapid Action Force (RAF) is also being deployed in Hyderabad city as a reserve. This year more than 50,000 idols have been installed in the State besides small idols in houses and streets. The police have contacted organisers of the pandals to register them online and geo-tagging of all registered idols has been done.

The police have made arrangements at water bodies/lakes at all the immersion points, in total over 50 places in and around Hyderabad. The Command and Control Room have been set up at Hyderabad Commisionerate and at the DGP office to monitor the progress of procession. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy Ganesh idols Hyderabad city Cyberabad Rachakonda RAF DGP office
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp