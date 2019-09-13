Home Cities Hyderabad

Balapur laddu goes for whopping Rs 17.60 lakh

Believed to be sacred for the winner, the Balapur laddu has been a centre of attraction for the past two decades

Published: 13th September 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Laddu, Laddus

Image of Laddus used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Ravi Choudhary/ EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The national economy may be going through a cataclysmic phase on account of the slowdown, but Lord Ganesh has defeated the demon at least when it comes to auctioning of laddus on the day of Nimajjanam on Thursday.

The famed Balapur laddu auction, which attracts state-wide attention, fetched a whopping Rs 17.60 lakh in an open auction. The laddu would have got higher bids too but for the condition imposed by the  Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) that the price limit should not exceed Rs 1 lakh over previous year’s price.
The 21-kilogram laddu packed in two kg pure silver bowls covered with golden foil was bagged by Balapur resident, Kolan Ram Reddy. As many as 28 bidders including those from Nellore and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh participated in the several rounds of bidding. 

Another laddu auction held at Vinayak Nagar in Filmnagar fetched Rs 17.75 lakh. It was bagged by BJP leader Pallapu Govardhan. Last year, the laddu fetched Rs 15.10 lakh.

A specially designed laddu made of 123 grams with gold foils prepared by Siddhi Vinayaka Bhagat Singh Association of Bholakpur was auctioned for Rs 7.56 lakh. The laddu was won by local businessman, B Vishnu Prasad. Another laddu at the Ganesh idol in Ameerpet went for Rs 5.40 lakh. 

Not to lag behind, Minister for Excise, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, V Srinivas Goud also enthusiastically took part in the laddu auction in Mahabubnagar district. In an auction, held in Mahbubnagar town where Ganesh idol was installed for the first time, the minister won the laddu for Rs 80,000. As part of the festivities, RV Residence, located in Keerthi Richmond Villas, Sun City, Hyderabad, raised a whopping Rs 18.51 lakh for charity by auctioning the auspicious laddu. This is the third year running, and outperformed the last year’s auction by more than Rs 5 lakh. 

Balapur laddu, however stole the show, as it is often called the mother of all laddus. The auction was attended by several politicians including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The open auction was conducted in the presence of large crowds. The bidding for the laddu was conducted at the Balapur temple at 10:30 am on Thursday, and the bid was won in a span of 10 minutes. This auction is being organised for the last 25 years (in 1994, it was first auctioned for Rs 450). The popularity of this laddu is increasing with each passing year.  
Believed to be sacred for the winner, the Balapur laddu has been a centre of attraction for the past two decades during Ganesh festivities. There is a belief among the people that the sacred laddu brings good luck to the bidder who wins it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi BGUS Lord Ganesh Nimajjanam
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp