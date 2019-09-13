PIL filed in Telangana High Court against laying of road through Sishu Gruha premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is filed in the Telangana High Court by Balala Hakkula Sangham against the alleged high-handed action of the authorities in trying to demolish the compound wall and lay a road through the premises of the government Sishu Gruha/state home for abandoned children at Vengalrao Nagar in the city, thereby resulting in ill-health of the infants and children.

Even the local MLA and GHMC officials have been keen to lay the road, pointed out the PIL and sought court’s directions against laying of it as the area is being used as a playground for children.

The petitioner Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its founder president P Achyuita Rao, submitted that the attempts to demolish the compound wall and lay the road through the premises would adversely affect the children living in Sishu Gruha, and cause air and sound pollution and health problems to the children.

Residents of Madhura Nagar and Vengalrao Nagar colonies have also been opposing the proposed link road as it will affect the security of their colonies.

Secretary to the ministry of health and family welfare, state chief secretary, director of women and child welfare department, Hyderabad district collector, GHMC commissioner and MLA Maganti Gopinath of Jubilee Hills are named as respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing next week.