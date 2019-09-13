Stand against divisive forces: RSS chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After flagging off the Ganesh immersion procession from the city’s iconic Mozzam Jahi Market, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat called upon the countrymen to unite and organise themselves against divisive forces — both external and internal — that threatened the integrity of India.

Bhagwat went on to share popular legends about Ganesha’s wit and wisdom, advising people to use intelligence with physical strength to fight for the nation.

“The nation needs to rise as a supreme force and become shaktiman (powerful). But that strength should not be used to hurt the marginalised, poor and needy. It should be used to protect the country from any form of attack that threatens its integrity. We have to stand united against these forces,” he said.