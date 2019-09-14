Actress Rakul Preet Singh now co-owns Hyderabad team in Tennis Premier League

Home Cities Hyderabad

The teams in TPL will comprise men's and women's players, besides girls' and boys' under-18 teams and wheelchair participants.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has entered sports entrepreneurship by buying a stake in the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers of the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

"I'm very happy and excited to be a part of this league which is taking place under the auspices of AITA (All India Tennis Association) and MSLTA (Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association). It is the only league to promote young boys and girl players of the country," Rakul said.

"I come from an Army background and know the importance of sports in all spheres of life. I'm happy that I will be doing my bit for tennis which is a great sport and needs a boost in our country," she added.

Founded by ex-national player Kunal Thakkur and actor/entrepreneur Mrunal Jain, TPL successfully hosted its first season last year with the support of prominent Bollywood actors and sports personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Leander Paes.

The teams in TPL will comprise men's and women's players, besides girls' and boys' under-18 teams and wheelchair participants. The second edition will be held from December 12 in Mumbai.

The actress hails from Delhi, but decided to go with the Hyderabad franchise.

"I have a very special connect with Hyderabad as I started my career there and so I decided to take on the Hyderabad team which will be mentored by Narendranath who has coached Sania Mirza," she explained.

Asked if she has played tennis before, Rakul said: "Yes, I played as a kid but currently play golf as and when I get time...I played golf at a national level but couldn't pursue it further as I took up modelling. I'm happy that now with this league, I will be a part of tennis in a big way."

Brijgopal Bhutada, Managing Director at FINECAB Wires & Cables, said: "I'm very excited to co-own the Hyderabad team with Rakul. We are very optimistic that this will be one of the best teams in the league".

