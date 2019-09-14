Brave Hyderabad teenager jumps out of Auto to save herself from assaulters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Displaying sharp presence of mind, a 15-year-old girl, saved herself from the clutches of potential rapists by jumping out of a moving auto-rickshaw at Amangal of Ranga Reddy district under Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The girl from the time she boarded the auto, noticed that the driver and his friend were discussing her and hatching plans allegedly to molest her.

She didn't flinch for a moment and decided to jump out and seek help. Cyberabad police on Friday arrested the auto driver Mohd Sajeed and his friend Imran Hussain Murad Al-Baushi, an Oman national.

According to police, the girl, a native of Narlakunta thanda in Kadthal Mandal, is studying SSC at Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalayam(Residential school) in Amangal town.

On Thursday as she was not feeling well, she took permission from the hostel supervisor to go home.

She was waiting on the main road for transportation to Karkalpahad, from where she has to change into another vehicle to reach home.

Meanwhile, she noticed an auto-rickshaw going towards Kalwakurthy and stopped it, thinking it was a passenger vehicle. Sajeed was in driver's seat and Hussain was in the passenger seat.

The moment the girl boarded the vehicle, they allegedly started discussing how to molest her.

Even before the girl could react, Hussain touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her.

Anticipating danger, the girl jumped from the moving vehicle and landed on the road with injuries.

Passersby who noticed the girl rushed to her rescue and also intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the duo from the vehicle.

Amangal Inspector Narsimha Reddy said, patrolling staff also rushed to the spot.

The suspects were shifted to a police station and their vehicle was also seized.

Narsimha Reddy who appreciated the girl for her courage said, " The girl's presence of mind had averted a major offence and also helped us nabbing the accused."

Further Inquiries revealed that Hussain is an Oman national and is in the city on a visit visa.

A case of kidnap and under POCSO act was registered against the duo and they were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Friday.