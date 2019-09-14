Home Cities Hyderabad

Get ready for “Medicomedy”

Nine city-based medicos will go up on stage this Sunday in a comedy showdown. We spoke to their mentor 

Published: 14th September 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Jagdish Choudhary

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A serious profession full of stress and hard work ought to have an outlet for all the frustration. That’s what Dr Jagdish Choudhary believes and that’s the reason why he initiated a pan-India movement he calls #DoctorsDoComedy to help folks from the medical fraternity (Doctors, nurses, paramedics from any background) to learn and perform stand up comedy. In the Hyderabad edition set to happen on September 15 in Osmania Medical College, the audience will see nine doctors and amateur comedians go up on stage to showcase their skill in comedy. 

Dr Jagdish Choudhary discovered that he found solace from his job through comedy and he decided to take it further for his colleagues. “I had always been a theatre-lover but owing to my profession, the coordination that staging plays and the rehearsal that went into it got difficult. I switched to stand up which is no less difficult but it cut down on the coordination,” he says.

Jagdish admits that his trial runs to host open mics for doctors didn’t go well as he thought as the audience expected a well-presented show. Hence this edition of #DoctorsDoComedy which will happen in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore. “This is how the workshop goes.

Once we opened registrations we received over 700 applicants and I had thought we’ll barely get ten. So we filtered it down in each city. We have nine doctors performing here after a day’s workshop while the comedy show open for the audience will take place in the evening,” he explains.  

While the medico-comedians prepare for the big day, Jagdish mentors them and gets updated about their set over the phone amid their call-times. “It’s a way to vent out the frustrations that a person has. Comedy is one of the best ways to do so,” concludes the doctor having a hearty laugh.

TAGS
Dr Jagdish Choudhary Osmania Medical College
