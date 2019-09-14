Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl jumps off moving auto to avoid molestation 

The girl, a native of Narlakunta thanda in Kadthal mandal, is an SSC student at a residential school in Amangal.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Displaying sharp presence of mind, a 15-year-old saved herself from the clutches of potential rapists by jumping out of a moving autorickshaw at Amangal of Rangareddy district under Cyberabad commissionerate. After boarding the auto, the girl noticed that the driver and his friend were hatching plans to molest her. She didn’t flinch for a moment and decided to jump out and seek help.  The Cyberabad police on Friday arrested the auto driver, Mohd Sajeed, and his friend, Imran Hussain Murad Al-Baushi, an Oman national.

The girl, a native of Narlakunta thanda in Kadthal Mandal, is an SSC student at a residential school in Amangal. The incident happened on Thursday when she was feeling unwell and had got permission to go home.She was waiting on the main road for transportation to Karkalpahad, from where she had to take another vehicle to get home. Meanwhile, she noticed an auto-rickshaw going towards Kalwakurthy and stopped it, thinking it was a passenger vehicle. Sajeed was in driver’s seat and Hussain in the passenger seat. 

The moment she boarded, they allegedly started discussing how to molest her. Even before the girl could react, Hussain touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her. Anticipating danger, the girl jumped out of the moving vehicle and landed on the road with injuries. Passersby who noticed the girl rushed to her rescue and also intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the duo. Amangal Inspector Narsimha Reddy said patrolling staff also rushed to the spot. 

The suspects were shifted to the police station and their vehicle was seized. Narsimha Reddy, who appreciated the girl for her courage, said, “The girl’s presence of mind had averted a major offence and also helped us nab the accused.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyberabad police Kadthal Mandal Amangal Rangareddy district
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp