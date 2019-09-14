Hyderabad girl jumps off moving auto to avoid molestation 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Displaying sharp presence of mind, a 15-year-old saved herself from the clutches of potential rapists by jumping out of a moving autorickshaw at Amangal of Rangareddy district under Cyberabad commissionerate. After boarding the auto, the girl noticed that the driver and his friend were hatching plans to molest her. She didn’t flinch for a moment and decided to jump out and seek help. The Cyberabad police on Friday arrested the auto driver, Mohd Sajeed, and his friend, Imran Hussain Murad Al-Baushi, an Oman national.

The girl, a native of Narlakunta thanda in Kadthal Mandal, is an SSC student at a residential school in Amangal. The incident happened on Thursday when she was feeling unwell and had got permission to go home.She was waiting on the main road for transportation to Karkalpahad, from where she had to take another vehicle to get home. Meanwhile, she noticed an auto-rickshaw going towards Kalwakurthy and stopped it, thinking it was a passenger vehicle. Sajeed was in driver’s seat and Hussain in the passenger seat.

The moment she boarded, they allegedly started discussing how to molest her. Even before the girl could react, Hussain touched her inappropriately and misbehaved with her. Anticipating danger, the girl jumped out of the moving vehicle and landed on the road with injuries. Passersby who noticed the girl rushed to her rescue and also intercepted the vehicle and nabbed the duo. Amangal Inspector Narsimha Reddy said patrolling staff also rushed to the spot.

The suspects were shifted to the police station and their vehicle was seized. Narsimha Reddy, who appreciated the girl for her courage, said, “The girl’s presence of mind had averted a major offence and also helped us nab the accused.”