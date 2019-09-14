Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor booked over death of pet dog at CM Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence

According to police, as many as nine pet dogs are being taken care of dogs handler Asif Ali Khan at the Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of CM KCR.

HYDERABAD: Following death of an 11-month-old pet dog belonging to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official residence Pragati Bhavan, a case has been registered against a private veterinary doctor based on a complaint from the dog's caretaker. 

The Banjara Hills police registered a case against Doctor Ranjit of 'Animal Care' under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal) of the IPC and section 11 (4) of prevention of cruelty to animal Act,  1960.

According to police, as many as nine pet dogs are being taken care of dogs handler Asif Ali Khan at the Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

A few days ago, 11-month-old 'Haski' was suffering ill health and refused to eat food. Upon receiving information, dog handler Ali Khan visited the place and found that the dog was suffering from fever. 

Ali shifted the dog to Animal care clinic located at in Banjara Hills where doctor Ranjit provided treatment. While the doctor was administering some injections, the dog died.

Alleging that dog died due to negligence of doctor, the dog handler Ali lodged a complaint with police. Based on complaint, Police have registered cases.

