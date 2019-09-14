Home Cities Hyderabad

Neknampur residents collect reusable material from Ganesh idols

While the metal and scrap collected were given to scrap dealers the coconuts were given for processing into oil, and plastic waste was handed to the GHMC.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Citizen groups collect segregate waste from Ganesh idols

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A collective of citizens and NGOs from Neknampur, who got together to segregate puja items used for Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations, have collected about a tonne of items that can now be reused, instead of being sent to a dump yard. From 2,800 Ganesh idols immersed in Neknampur Lake in the West Zone, they managed to segregate about 250 kg of coconuts, 200 kg of fruits, 25 kg of leaves, 30 kg of rice, 10 kg of plastic and 300 kg of iron. Among the edible items collected were bananas, oranges, cucumbers, corn, pineapple and rice.

While the metal and scrap collected were given to scrap dealers the coconuts were given for processing into oil, and plastic waste was handed to the GHMC. “You can’t imagine the things people bring along with Ganesh. So many fresh fruits, money and fresh grains are just tied in a plastic bag and thrown. We sat and opened these. In fact, a lot of corn that we collected was fed to the cows that came in search of food,” said Soumya Kotra, a volunteer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NGO Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations Ganesh idols Neknampur Lake GHMC
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp