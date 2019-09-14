Home Cities Hyderabad

NTR Marg Road caves in opposite Lumbini Park

A small portion of NTR Marg caved in opposite Lumbini Park at the Secretariat  on Friday afternoon.

Published: 14th September 2019 04:56 AM

Portion of NTR Marg caves in opposite Lumbini Park on Friday | sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A small portion of NTR Marg caved in opposite Lumbini Park at the Secretariat on Friday afternoon. However, none was injured in the incident. Immediately, GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and traffic police rushed to the spot and barricaded the area to avoid any untoward incident.

A stormwater drain which is three feet deep got damaged leading to the formation of sinkhole and water started coming out from the caved-in portion of the road. The GHMC could not identify the exact place from where the water was leaking from. Works would be taken up on Saturday morning to rectify the problem.

This is not the first time that such an incident took place on NTR Marg.  The road was caved in on September 21, 2016 due to collapse of major trunk sewer line in front of NTR Gardens. Similar incidents also took place in different parts of the city earlier on Necklace Road, Clock Tower in Secunderabad, Shapur-Jeedimetla road, Bapuji Nagar, Bowenpally, Kukatpally and few other places.

