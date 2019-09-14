Home Cities Hyderabad

Yes, it’s cabs over own cars for millennials

But youth refuse to take blame for slump in auto sector, call it an absurd correlation.

Published: 14th September 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Much to the surprise and indignance of many, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently attributed the slowdown in the automobile industry to a change in the mindset of millennials. According to her, the youth now preferred Ola, Uber and other rental taxi services to buy their own cars, and this was one of the primary reasons for a slump in the automobile sector. The millennials in Hyderabad, while refusing to take the blame for the crisis and calling it an absurd correlation, admitted that they indeed did lean towards taxi and cab aggregator services instead of buying cars. 

Illustration:
 Amit bandre

However, a whole range of factors come into play — the most common being that 25-to-35-year-olds don’t prioritise owning a personal vehicle, as they are instead looking for affordable housing. “Cars are much cheaper these days, and there are attractive loan offers too. But personally, I will prefer to buy a house first. That is a stable investment as opposed to a car, which will depreciate. Moreover, for everyday transport, a bike is a cheaper and better option,” said Sai Teja, an IT employee.

Similarly, others stated that they chose to rely on public transport, despite their families insisting that they buy a car. “I use public transport because cars just add to pollution. Even if I can afford it, I will still wait for an e-vehicle ecosystem to come into place. I do not want to add to the pollution levels with a petrol car,” said Aishwarya Reddy, another software professional.

The rising costs for maintaining a car was another concern. “By buying a car, I am investing my savings on something that I will not get proper returns on. In investment, there should at least be an interest-earning of 8-10%. Since I am single and live alone in the city, I will rather prefer a bike or opt for rental services, because that is more flexible. Once I decide to start a family, a car may be an option,” said Abhishek Upadhyay, from Gachibowli.

Meanwhile, experts note that the millennials preferred taxis also because it helped cater to the need of cheap rentable luxurious transport, instead of pushing them into a financial burden. “Cars are still considered a luxurious burden on personal finances. A majority opt for cabs even if there is a surge pricing because the surge does not happen eight out of 10 times,” stated P Santhosh Reddy, executive member of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Automobile Dealers Association.

However, a few millennials note that they would not mind shelling out a few more bucks for the luxury. “Based on rough estimates, buying a car appears to be more expensive than cabs, as they offer a daily ride in less than Rs 500. You do not even have to drive. The taxi comes with a chauffeur. However, the luxury of owning a car has its own pleasures, which millennials must not be questioned for. With car prices lowering due to the economic slowdown, I will soon be replacing my old car and getting a new one,” said Lohit Kishore, an ITES employee.

Cars still a luxury, add to pollution levels
Experts note that millennials preferred taxis because it helped cater to the need of cheap rentable luxurious transport, instead of pushing them into a financial burden. “Cars are still considered a luxurious burden on personal finances. A majority opt for cabs, even if there is a surge pricing,” stated P Santhosh Reddy, executive member of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Automobile Dealers Association. Meanwhile, others stated that they chose to rely on public transport because cars just added to the pollution levels

Escaping the gig economy 

According to interdisciplinary researcher Srinivas Kodali,  the millennials who run this ‘gig economy’ by driving cabs or delivering food, actually do not want to be part of it. They would prefer job security, but are stuck in this vicious trap, where they are paid based on their performance 

Rising costs for  maintaining cars
“By buying a car, I am investing my savings on something that I will not get proper returns on. There should at least be an interest-earning of 8-10%,” claims a millennial

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
automobile industry Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Uber Ola
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Carrie Lam criticised at first 'open dialogue'
Stocks slip on impeachment uncertainty
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp