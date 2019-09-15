Home Cities Hyderabad

Dog over dengue? Congress questions Telangana government's priorities

Alleging that the state had failed to react promptly on the spread of dengue despite many deaths being reported from across the State, they demanded that the government declare a ‘health emergency'.

Published: 15th September 2019 10:03 AM

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Referring to a news item, State, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said: “A criminal complaint was lodged with the Banjara Hills police against a veterinary doctor after a dog of Pragathi Bhavan, that he was treating, died. However, no action was taken when six children died of dengue in a single day in Gandhi Hospital.”

Alleging that the State government had failed to react promptly on the spread of dengue, malaria and other viral diseases despite many deaths being reported from across the State, he demanded that the government declare a ‘health emergency’ in Telangana to take immediate measures to bring the situation under control. He demanded a criminal case be filed against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Health Minister

Etala Rajender for the alleged dengue deaths in the State.
Addressing a hunger strike camp organised by local Congress leaders at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Saturday, he strongly condemned the State government for trying to suppress information on rising number of dengue cases by asking private hospitals not to reveal details to the media. 
 

Jagga Reddy slams government

Finding fault with the police for registering a case against the veterinary doctor and the Animal Care Centre in Banjara Hills for the dog’s death, senior Congress MLA Jayaprakash Reddy wanted to know what action should be taken against persons responsible for the death of several people suffering from viral and other seasonal diseases in the State.

Speaking to media on Saturday, Jagga Reddy stated that the government was too sensitive towards a dog, but least bothered about people suffering from fevers. “When a case can be booked against a veterinary doctor for negligence, then what has to be done to those, due to whose negligence the entire State is under the grip of viral fever?” he questioned.  

