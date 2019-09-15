Four-year-old dies in Hyderabad in road accident, father saved by helmet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A four-year-old was killed and her father badly injured in an accident on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Saturday. The mishap occurred when the scooter they were riding rammed into a container truck, that suddenly stopped on the road.

Kothapally Rekha, 4, died on the spot, while her father Kothapally Govardhan, 33 sustained severe injuries. He survived the accident, as he was wearing a helmet, said the police.