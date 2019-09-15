Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana governor stands by Ayushman Bharat scheme

The event also hosted Health Minister Etela Rajender, and Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, PMJAY and National Health Agency.

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana's new Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In her first appearance as the Governor of Telangana at a public event, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan reminisced her days as a medical student, highlighting the need for schemes like Ayushman Bharat and a proactive dialogue regarding patient safety. The event also hosted Health Minister Etela Rajender, and Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, PMJAY and National Health Agency.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “This is the first programme I am attending as the Governor of Telangana, and it’s an honour to address an International Medical Conference on this occasion.

As a doctor myself, I am aware of the need that patients in India should have access to the latest and best medical technology available. Ayushman Bharat is fulfilling the government’s commitment to make healthcare accessible to all Indians.”

Meanwhile, Etala Rajender spoke about how patient safety is a fundamental right of the people. “Today, I am proud to say that Telangana has some of the finest healthcare schemes, that are appreciated and adopted by others across the country. Some of them are even included in the national health mission plans.”

