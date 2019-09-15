Three of a family from Hyderabad killed in road accident in Oman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three members of a Tolichowki family, including an eight-month-old infant, who are based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) died in an accident in Oman when the car they were travelling in collided with another car.

Gousulla Azmathulla Khan, who was working in Dubai, and his family met with an accident when they were travelling to Oman’s Capital city of Muscat.

The incident occurred on the Dubai-Salala highway, and Gousulla, his wife Ayesha and their infant son Hamza died on the spot. Their other child, Haniya, 3, is admitted at a hospital in Oman and is in a critical condition.

Khan’s relatives reached Muscat and after the formalities, their bodies are expected to be brought to Hyderabad on Sunday. The Embassy of India in Muscat issued a statement saying, “Embassy is in touch with the family. The surviving child has been shifted to Khoula Hospital, Muscat for specialised treatment. Arrangements are being made to shift the mortal remains to India.”

The lone survivor has multiple head injuries and fractures.