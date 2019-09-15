Home Cities Hyderabad

Twitterati force actor Sudheer Babu to pay traffic challan

People are obsessed with the newly revised penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, even though it is yet to be implemented in the State. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People are obsessed with the newly revised penalties under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, even though it is yet to be implemented in Telangana.

In one such incident, when actor Sudheer Babu shared his black-coloured SUV’s picture tagged ‘Black is Love’, the Twitterati did not take much time to find the existing challan rates and enumerated the possible penalties under the new Act.

Sudheer cleared his pending challan immediately after netizens pointed it out.

He had a pending challan of Rs 1,035 for over speeding by Vanasthalipuram police on August 29, 2019.

Actor Sudheer Babu tweeted three photographs of his Ford Endeavour car saying, “Meet my #BatRider The black and the beast ..... #BatmanFan #blackislove [sic].” To match with the Batman logo that he fixed on the front, the car has tinted glasses.

Several people searched Sudheer’s car’s number with the Telangana State Police’s integrated e-challan system and commented on the thread with screen grabs of his challan.

One Twitterati, ARK Kumar, even invited the attention of Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police for the violation. “You are not allowed to use full black tint film on wind shield Mr Sudheer Babu... This is the violation of MV act and supreme court verdict also. @HYDTP @CYBTRAFFIC [sic].”

