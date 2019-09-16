Cyberabad man kills self after US visa application gets rejected multiple times

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Allegedly upset over not being able to secure a US visa, a 29-year-old youngster allegedly committed suicide at Miyapur, Cyberabad late on Friday night.

KV Aditya jumped from the terrace of the apartment where he lived along with his parents. According to police, Aditya completed MSc and went to America for a job. He worked there for six months and returned back. Since then, he had been planning to go back to the USA for a job and was looking for various job opportunities.

Meanwhile, he applied for the visa. Though he appeared for the visa interview a few times, his application was rejected. A few days ago, again, after his visa application got rejected, he was upset.

On Friday night, after having dinner with his family, he went to the terrace for a walk. After an hour and a half, one of the security guards heard a loud noise and rushed to find the youngster lying in a pool of blood.