‘Digital detox to curb gaming addiction’

With incidence of tragedies and horrifying episodes in connection with PUBG on an all-time high, IT security body suggested measures to be taken to protect youngsters from gaming addiction.

Still from popular game PUBG.

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ‘Digital Detox Day’, during which one would have no access to electronic gadgets, is imperative for everyone, including children and parents, at least once every two weeks, says the ISEA.

With incidence of tragedies and horrifying episodes in connection with PUBG on an all-time high, the Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA), working under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has suggested measures to be taken to protect youngsters from gaming addiction.

There have been several incidents in the recent past: a youth killing his father over PUBG in Karnataka, a teenager committing suicide in Andhra Pradesh, and a degree student from Nagarkurnool getting critically ill due to the game, among others.

PUBG has around 200 million users across the globe, of which over 40 million are from India. Close to two million Indian users are live on PUBG platforms at any given point of time at an average of two hours each. People from the age group of 10 to 30 years mostly fall prey to the game, with engineering students and youngsters living in hostels at the top of the list. At least five calls in connection with PUBG addiction have been reported from Hyderabad in the recent past.

Ch AS Murty, Associate Director at ISEA, Hyderabad, says that they have been receiving calls from across the country on their toll-free helpline number, of which close to twelve percent are with regard to gaming addiction. “A majority of parents who approach us say that their children are always on their mobile phones. It is only much later that they realise that their kids are addicted to games, that include PUBG,” he says.

ISEA urges parents to inculcate game-based learning in children, encourage them to be self-responsible, and also make use of the parental controls available. A ‘Digital Detox Day’, once every two weeks, would help both parents and their children, the ISEA says. The ISEA can be reached either on www.infosecawareness.in, or on their toll-free number, 1800 425 6235.

