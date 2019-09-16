Home Cities Hyderabad

Drinking and driving offences increase in Cyberabad

The reason for the same can be the presence of several clubs and drinking joints in the area, wherein youngsters head to drink.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:46 AM

alcohol, prohibition, liquor, no alcohol

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Madhapur and Kukatpally have a serious drinking and driving problem as the Cyberabad traffic police for the second consecutive week caught over 31 and 38 people respectively for driving drunk. Last week, Madhapur had 31 and Kukatpally had 29 drunk drivers. They will all be counselled and then tried in the court.

The majority of those caught are 2-wheeler drivers. In last weekend’s drive on September 13 and September 14, 204 drivers were caught driving in an inebriated condition, from which 165 were in the age group of 21-40.

Most were caught having a BAC level in the range of 51-100, while the acceptable range is below 30.

Comments

