Home Cities Hyderabad

Met Department to install weather-reading equipment in Ramagundam

The India Meteorological Department will be installing a Radiosounding Upper Air Observation system at the meteorological observatory in Ramagundam next week.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

clouds, sky, weather, sunny day, hot

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will be installing a Radiosounding Upper Air Observation system at the meteorological observatory in Ramagundam next week. The system is capable of measuring and reporting temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction at different levels of upper air atmosphere up to 25 to 30 km above ground level.

It consists of GPS-based Radiosonde instrument having sensors for measuring the above parameters, a transmitter for sending signals to ground-based receiving system and is released in to the air using a 350 gm hydrogen-filled rubber balloon.

Except for the balloon and gas, the other equipment is imported from Korea. The observations are taken twice daily, at 5.30 am and then again in the evening. The data is utilized as an additional input in regular weather forecasting which contributes to improvement in accuracy of forecasts.

The IMD installed a similar system at Kavali, Andhra Pradesh and commissioned it on Sunday. It was the 55th radiosounding station in the Upper Air Observation Network of IMD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD hyderabad Hyderabad radiosonde
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp