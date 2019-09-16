Home Cities Hyderabad

Officials urge Telangana government to set up special unit for Haritha Haram

Miffed over the extra burden of planting saplings, in addition their regular work, the government officials are requesting the government to set up a separate unit to oversee ‘Haritha Haram'.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed over the extra burden of planting saplings, monitoring their growth and survival, in addition their regular work, the government officials are requesting the government to set up a separate unit to oversee ‘Telanganaku Haritha Haram’.

Speaking to Express, on the condition of anonymity, a district level officer said, “Planting saplings and taking care of them is a noble act that should be done with the highest priority. But it has become an extra burden. There are no adequate staff in our department.”

“If the government is determined to make a green State, it should employ people. It can be on an ad-hoc basis or regular recruitment... like an Officer on Special Duty for Haritha Haram Programme,” he added.

Another district level official, who is busy with a 30-day programme for villages development, said, “These days I am returning to the office from the different villages at around 8 to 9 pm. This work includes planting saplings, and again we have to do the same under Haritha Haram keeping aside our regular works.”

“If the saplings don’t survive the blame will be on us.  How can the government do this to us, especially when we are already busy with our routine work?” the official wondered.

