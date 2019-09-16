Home Cities Hyderabad

Pilot project for ‘digital’ economic survey in Hyderabad's Seethaphalmandi

This pilot project also serves as a practical training for these moderators before the process formally begins in the State.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

data, cyber activity, cyber, technology, digital tech

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative, a pilot project was undertaken in Seethaphalmandi to digitise the enumeration process of the seventh economic survey before it is formally launched in a week’s time in the State.

Around 150 enumerators and supervisors roped in by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and Digithon, went around 1,500 houses in the Seethaphalmandi area to collect details for the economic survey. The enumeration was done through the Android app ‘Economic Census 2019’, doing away with the need of papers.

This pilot project also serves as practical training for these moderators before the process formally begins in the State. Telangana head of Common Services Centre (CSC) J Raja Kishore said that as of now 33 training workshops for supervisors and enumerators at the sub-district level have been completed in the State.

“We had to train them in case of possible scenarios like where to enlist someone if a person is selling coconuts, or they have some economic activities from their residence,” said Kishore.

In total, there will be 12,506 enumerators and 4,472 supervisors, opening up employment opportunities for many. “There are about 1,112 urban units and 573 units in greater Hyderabad area. Each unit may require 10 enumerators that means almost 6,000 are required in Hyderabad alone. Similarly, there is a requirement of 12,000 persons across State,” TITA President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said.

“Interested candidates are required to provide their details and write an exam to be selected. Selected candidates will get certificates and ID cards and may get the opportunity to work in survey works in future,” Makthala added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digital India initiative Seethaphalmandi Economic survey hyderabad Digital economic survey hyderabad Economic Census 2019
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp