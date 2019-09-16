Pilot project for ‘digital’ economic survey in Hyderabad's Seethaphalmandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative, a pilot project was undertaken in Seethaphalmandi to digitise the enumeration process of the seventh economic survey before it is formally launched in a week’s time in the State.

Around 150 enumerators and supervisors roped in by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and Digithon, went around 1,500 houses in the Seethaphalmandi area to collect details for the economic survey. The enumeration was done through the Android app ‘Economic Census 2019’, doing away with the need of papers.

This pilot project also serves as practical training for these moderators before the process formally begins in the State. Telangana head of Common Services Centre (CSC) J Raja Kishore said that as of now 33 training workshops for supervisors and enumerators at the sub-district level have been completed in the State.

“We had to train them in case of possible scenarios like where to enlist someone if a person is selling coconuts, or they have some economic activities from their residence,” said Kishore.

In total, there will be 12,506 enumerators and 4,472 supervisors, opening up employment opportunities for many. “There are about 1,112 urban units and 573 units in greater Hyderabad area. Each unit may require 10 enumerators that means almost 6,000 are required in Hyderabad alone. Similarly, there is a requirement of 12,000 persons across State,” TITA President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said.

“Interested candidates are required to provide their details and write an exam to be selected. Selected candidates will get certificates and ID cards and may get the opportunity to work in survey works in future,” Makthala added.