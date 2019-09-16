Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC Whatsapp groups offers real-time bus updates in Hyderabad

The groups are also helping in promoting the use of public transport, say commuters.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC

TSRTC

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cash strapped TSRTC may not have funds to offer its commuters a real-time bus tracking service or a sophisticated feedback mechanism just yet, however, they have found a new hack to reach out to the commuters. In the Kukatpally regional level of RTC, the top officials are managing Whatsapp groups like ‘Commuters of 216W’ and ‘195 bus group’ with techies and other IT employees, to provide real-time updates and clarify queries about their services.

In all, they have started four groups for 216W, 219, 19M and 195 routes with over 500-700 group members to help overcome one of the most pressing issues that techies face — which is the delay in the bus service.

For instance, a woman commuter who was recently waiting for the bus late in the evening, pinged in the group about the status of the bus, as the one on her route wasn’t showing up. “I generally use my company bus, but when it gets late or when I miss it, I use city buses. On that day, I dropped a text in the group and the officials called me up. The whole system is good, as even if there is no bus, or if it is going to be late, we at least know whom to call. There is a sense of accountability,” said Sushma P, a commuter using the 216 W Whatsapp group.

The groups are also helping in promoting the use of public transport, say commuters. “I learnt about this group five months back when I was looking to make a switch from riding my bike to using the bus. The group is useful because an official from the depot regularly posts when a bus has left from the depot, or where it presently is in case one asks,” said Uday A, an IT professional from Infosys on the 195 bus group.
Meanwhile, for officials of RTC who are trying hard to maximize the reach of the public transport in the West zone, it is a crucial way to understand consumer demand. “It has made it a lot more easier than before as we get feedback about the bus service as well as about the timeliness. It is part of an overall effort to connect the IT corridor with sustainable transport,” said Devadanam, Divisional Manager, Kukataplly Zone, TSRTC

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTC Whatsapp groups Hyderabad RTC Whatsapp groups 216 W Whatsapp group
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp