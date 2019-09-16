Secunderabad residents want MMTS trains works to be expedited

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Bolarum in Secunderabad have been demanding that the government start the proposed phase-II of the MMTS trains, which was scheduled to take off in December last year. The tweets have sparked an outrage on Twitter asking KT Rama Rao to release the funds required to complete the project.

The divisional railway manager of SCR responded to the accusations saying the matter has been forwarded to higher officials concerned.

A resident of Bolaram, A Murali Krishna, tweeted, “Why r we not starting #MMTS yet? Such an excellent mode of #transportation available 4 the people of #Secunderabad &we r making NO effort to start the services ASAP frm #Bolarum #Alwal #Malkajgiri when v r ready!MMTS #punctuality &convenience.This will b greatly beneficial to ppl (sic).” This was re-shared by other residents of the area on Twitter.

According to a South Central Railway (SCR) official who spoke on condition of anonymity, “The SCR has already contributed more than its share of the funds, and the work has been put on hold as the State government is unable to release it’s share of funds.”

The SCR in June announced the launch of MMTS phase-II’s first-stage operations, albeit on a low key, by opening the 5.75 km Ramachandrapuram to Tellapur route allowing suburban trains to be extended from Falaknuma to Lingampally.

‘State government yet to release its share of funds’

