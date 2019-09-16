Thanks to social media, illegal motor races, betting flourish in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vroooom is the sound of the night around KBR national park, especially from its entrance to Jubilee Hills check post, on weekends. Several imported bikes and cars are seen zooming away. Name any luxury car or bike, and one can find it on these roads at night.

While it has been the case for several years in spite of enforcement against rash and negligent driving, it has come to light that youngsters are using Whatsapp groups to organise races, mobilize punters and indulge in betting activities. Huge amounts of money are said to be involved in the betting. Verifying the phone of a minor boy from Banjara Hills caught in the act, police found that he has himself created as many as five Whatsapp groups and has at least 100 people on them.

Explaining this, the police said such racing activities are high on weekends and holidays. Racers include students, including minors possessing high-end imported bikes and cars. This rash driving is not only putting their lives in danger, but also of others.

A special drive was conducted and 29 vehicles found racing at KBR park and Jubilee Hills check-post were seized.

The Jubilee Hills Inspector K Mutthu said that they have registered cases under section 184 and 189 of MV Act and the respondents were asked to appear for counselling along with their parents.

“One four-wheeler and 16 bikes, including nine sports bikes were seized at Jubilee Hills check-post caught racing. Similarly, 12 vehicles including six sports bikes were seized at KBR park,” informed the Inspector.

As part of the special drive based on specific information, the police have conducted such drive in posh localities. They also collected details of racers and are keeping a close vigil on them.

Criminal cases to be booked

The Hyderabad police have decided to register criminal cases against those participating in bike races if found committing the offence repeatedly. “Initially, we provide counselling in the presence of their parents after registering cases. If anyone, including minors, are found violating law by committing similar offences repeatedly, we will not hesitate in registering criminal cases,” police officials said.

Police find fault with parents

As cases of youngsters indulging in races increase, police find fault with the parents for lack of vigil and care. The cops have requested parents to keep an eye on their children and ensure they do not endanger theirs as well as others’ lives.

Deaths caused while overspeeding

Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao’s son Kota Prasad was killed in a crash at police academy. Actor Babu Mohan’s son P Pavan Kumar died after his bike hit a divider at Jubilee Hills check-post. Ex-cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Mohammed Ayazuddin died on the ORR in an accident.